Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.28.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The firm has a market cap of C$609.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$3.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.