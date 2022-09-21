Raydium (RAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.04 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $75.22 million and $8.04 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,980 coins and its circulating supply is 135,739,179 coins. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

