Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $578,002.89

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $578,002.89 and $19,340.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,019.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00024932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00153564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00275681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00746418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,503,113,367 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

