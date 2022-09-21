Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.
Rapid7 Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. 755,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,528. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30.
Institutional Trading of Rapid7
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,565,000 after buying an additional 96,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,229,000 after purchasing an additional 99,953 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Rapid7 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,611,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rapid7 (RPD)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.