Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.27

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.27 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.08). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.38 ($0.09), with a volume of 3,021,257 shares traded.

Rambler Metals and Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.16.

Get Rambler Metals and Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambler Metals and Mining news, insider Toby Bradbury bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($12,687.29).

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.