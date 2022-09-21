Radix Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $264.61 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $264.61 million and approximately $438,488.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radix

Radix was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/Radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

