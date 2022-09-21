QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 21.0% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,448. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About QuidelOrtho

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.