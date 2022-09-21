QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $124.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

