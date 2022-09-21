QASH (QASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,398.00

QASH (QASH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. QASH has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $29,398.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,503.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00062126 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011004 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005406 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00063780 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.