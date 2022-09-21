Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PMM opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

