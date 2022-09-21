Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:PMM opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.90.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
