PUTinCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $633.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001014 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

