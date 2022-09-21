PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Trading 0.9% Higher

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.33. 24,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 38,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

