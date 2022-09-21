Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.23

Shares of Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Provident Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Provident Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.0536 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

