Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.23

Shares of Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Provident Financial Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.
Provident Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.0536 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (FPLPY)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.