ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 0.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $70,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $115,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 2,893,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,931,953. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

