Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.02 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Further Reading

