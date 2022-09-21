Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.02 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.94.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.27%.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
