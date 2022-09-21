Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after buying an additional 292,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

