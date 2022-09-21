Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.0% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

