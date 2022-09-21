Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 85 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.6% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.74. 63,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average of $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $154.34 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

