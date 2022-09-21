Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.74. 28,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,387. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.



