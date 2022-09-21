Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 93,201 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,201 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.92% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $26,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 445,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 144,681 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 198,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 47,063 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,771. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.