Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 543 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.40. 67,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

