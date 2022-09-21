Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $69,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 201,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 109,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

