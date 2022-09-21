Private Advisor Group LLC Has $166.68 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,779 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $166,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.15. 1,405,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,657,884. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.04.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

