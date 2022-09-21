Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,306 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $31,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 476.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 324,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,827,000 after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.81. 37,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.86. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.