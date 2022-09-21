Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,592,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911,315 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $94,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $313,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,948. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

