Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,413 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $49,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,864 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33.

