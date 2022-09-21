Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,178,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $61,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.