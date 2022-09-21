Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 318,241 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,241 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. 34,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,889. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67.

