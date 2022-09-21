Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Primo Water by 7.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

