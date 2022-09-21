Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.55

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$100.55 and traded as low as C$96.15. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$97.11, with a volume of 20,947 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.27.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.