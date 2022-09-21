Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 3.19% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PFIG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

