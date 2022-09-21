PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.