Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $497,139.00

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $497,139.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00006930 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,417.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010485 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064200 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

