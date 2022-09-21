Polybius (PLBT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.88 Million

Polybius (PLBT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. Polybius has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $15,280.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polybius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005162 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polybius has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polybius Coin Profile

Polybius was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

Polybius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts.In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders.”

