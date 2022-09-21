Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Down 11.2%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 9,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 395,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 11.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $970.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.19% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $679,295. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 288,539 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

