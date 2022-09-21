Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 23,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,206,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,874,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,200. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7,763.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 172,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.