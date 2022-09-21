Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 23,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,206,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 5.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7,763.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 172,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
