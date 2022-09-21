Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,196,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 672,657 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 3.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $70,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 17,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on PAA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,564. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

