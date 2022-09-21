Pitbull (PIT) Achieves Market Cap of $19.54 Million

Pitbull (PIT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Pitbull has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pitbull coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pitbull has a market cap of $19.54 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00126655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00874479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pitbull Coin Profile

Pitbull launched on June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pitbull is https://reddit.com/r/pitbulltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pitbull’s official website is pitbull.community.

Pitbull Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

