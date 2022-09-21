Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.77. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 847,521 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$624.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.39.
Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$13,047,382.70. Also, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,029,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,955,708. Insiders purchased 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,367 in the last three months.
About Pine Cliff Energy
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
Read More
