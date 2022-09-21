PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading Down 0.3%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.13 and last traded at $49.13. Approximately 74,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 102,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $236,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $281,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $310,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $664,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.