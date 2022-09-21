Pickle Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00006904 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $820,420.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00125875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00863651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.