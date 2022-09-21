Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Holdings Lifted by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,293 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. accounts for approximately 2.3% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $1,533,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.1% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 386.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

