PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Shares Down 2.6%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.65. 62,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 605% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.
About PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCBD)
