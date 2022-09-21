PFG Advisors Sells 91 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

SYK traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $218.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,977. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

