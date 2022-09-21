PFG Advisors Sells 103 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.69. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $115.93 and a 12-month high of $255.04.

