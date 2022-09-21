PFG Advisors Increases Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,082,000 after purchasing an additional 936,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 641,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 304,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,940 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 367,821 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.