PFG Advisors Has $42.24 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3,307.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,907 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 4.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $42,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.19. 145,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

