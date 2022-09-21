PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.31. 5,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,798. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

