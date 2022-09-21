PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.42% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GAIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

GAIN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. 431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,516. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

