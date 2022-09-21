PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. 6,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,687. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

